Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,738,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,158,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,850,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.33. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.