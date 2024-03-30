Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

ALL stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

