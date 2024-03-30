Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

