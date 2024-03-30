Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 806.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $74.11 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

