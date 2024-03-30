Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 604,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,207,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,932 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 151,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 48,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

