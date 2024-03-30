Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

