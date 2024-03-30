Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $259.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.64 and a 200-day moving average of $202.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $262.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

