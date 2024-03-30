Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.0 %

ROK stock opened at $291.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.