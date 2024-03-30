Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,365.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $195.11 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of -130.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,824,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,159 shares of company stock worth $63,767,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.