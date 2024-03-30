Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.63.

Shares of EL stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 118.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

