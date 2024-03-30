Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $250.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.18. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

