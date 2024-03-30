Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 38,168 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

