Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Sunday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $152.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

