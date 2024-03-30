Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

