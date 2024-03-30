Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,017.30 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $959.64 and its 200-day moving average is $835.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

