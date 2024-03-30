Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $111.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

