Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 103.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQV opened at $252.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

