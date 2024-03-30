Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

SMCI opened at $1,010.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $845.88 and its 200 day moving average is $477.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.