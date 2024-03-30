Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $346.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.12 and its 200 day moving average is $441.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

