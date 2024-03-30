Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,014 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after purchasing an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.