Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,176 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $272.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.66. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

