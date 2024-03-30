Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $44,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Down 2.8 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at $46,118,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $443,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,115 shares of company stock worth $13,457,935. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.