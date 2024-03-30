Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $117.40 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,105,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

