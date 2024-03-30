Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NYSE ACM opened at $98.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

