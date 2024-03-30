Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

