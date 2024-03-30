Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $294.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $297.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

