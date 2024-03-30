Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,749 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

