Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 31,341 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,341 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Centene by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Centene by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Centene by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Centene by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNC opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

