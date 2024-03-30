Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 372,478 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 372,478 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE IT opened at $476.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.75. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
