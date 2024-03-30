Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 372,478 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 372,478 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE IT opened at $476.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.75. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.