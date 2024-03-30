Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,692 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PPG opened at $144.90 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

