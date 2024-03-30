Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERD opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $39.35.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

