Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HERD opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $39.35.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Further Reading
