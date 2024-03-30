Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

