Peter M. Mavoides Sells 9,188 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.