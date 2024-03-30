PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,460 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

COWZ stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

