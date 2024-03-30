PFG Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $263.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.