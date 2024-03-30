PFG Investments LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

