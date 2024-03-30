PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 756,017 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.7 %

SFM opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

