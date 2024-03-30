PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.05.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

