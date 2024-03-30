Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.48

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 152720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

