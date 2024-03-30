Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.18

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 84992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Plains GP by 63.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.