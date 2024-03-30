Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

About Amgen



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

