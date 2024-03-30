Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 892,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 188,335 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.95 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

