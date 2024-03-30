Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $27,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 51.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $148.74 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

