Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 143.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

