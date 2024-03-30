Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 719,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 280,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter.

IXN opened at $74.81 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

