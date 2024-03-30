Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

