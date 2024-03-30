Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 126 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 126 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

NYSE FDX opened at $289.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.55 and its 200-day moving average is $252.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

