Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 464 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

