Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 583 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO opened at $66.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

