Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,000 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERIC. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,136 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is -23.29%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

